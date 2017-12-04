December supermoon dazzles in morning sky

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The only “supermoon” of 2017 rose on Sunday night.

While skies were cloudy for most of the night, early morning risers caught a glimpse of the full moon. 22News videographer Don Sutherland captured this video Monday morning.

According to NASA the term “supermoon” is used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

In January 2018 there will be two supermoons, the first on January 1 and the second on January 31. The phenomenon of two full moons in one month is commonly referred to as a “blue moon.”

