Cold weather on the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our nights keep getting shorter as we approach the first day of winter, and we’ll be actually feeling more like winter later this week.

Coming off of a fairly quiet and dry November, things are going to start getting more active at least temperature wise by the end of this week.

We’ve got a new type of weather pattern that sets up in the west and a trough sets up in the east. These ridges and troughs are rises and dips in the jet stream, which is an area of strong winds high in the sky. In a ridge heat can build in, but in a trough colder air can drop down from Canada and this will bring colder than average air through at least mid-December, but possibly longer.

Just because we will be colder, doesn’t mean more snow and rain, but it would mean that any precipitation is more likely to be snow than rain. While December looks to be colder than average, winter as a whole still looks warmer than average.



