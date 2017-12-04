Cloot’s Auto Body continuing Christmas display after Thanksgiving incident

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community rallied around Cloot’s Auto Body in Westfield after their holiday decorations were destroyed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cloot’s decorates for every major holiday, but vandals slashed a number of inflatable displays outside of the auto shop over Thanksgiving.

Because of the vandalism, the owner and his wife had decided not to decorate for Christmas.

But over the last few days, donations and notes have come in to support the Christmas decorations, and people have even started stopping by and decorating the cloots truck themsleves.

“It just puts a smile on your face and restores your faith in humanity,” Gary Cloutier, the owner of the shop, told 22News. “It’s heartwarming to have someone come in and do that on their own, cause they feel terrible about it and they wanna see something, and they wanna see the truck continue to be decorated.”

Cloutier and his wife have decided to decorate for Christmas after all.

They have purchased new, higher definition cameras in the hopes of catching or stopping any vandals.

Cloutier said they’ll be inviting customers and community members to come decorate with them over the weekend.