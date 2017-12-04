Camera used by medical examiner missing from Holyoke office

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The families of at least 800 dead people have been notified of a missing camera that contains photographs routinely used by the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office during examination of their family member.

The medical examiner involved has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is being investigated.

Communications Director for the Executive Office of Public Safety, Felix Browne said in a statement that the camera was reported missing from the Holyoke office within the last week.

“After an exhaustive search failed to locate the camera, the medical examiner’s office decided to notify the next of kin of the 801 decedents who were examined in the Holyoke office between July 31, 2015 to November 24, 2017 that may have been affected,” Browne stated.

Browne said the missing camera involved is separate from cameras used in crime scene investigations.