400+ security cameras being installed at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Westfield State University community will soon be seeing increased security on their campus.

Recent racial incidents at Westfield State have resulted in more than 400 security cameras being installed throughout the campus. University President Ramon Torrechila told 22News that he hopes having thse cameras will prevent any further acts of hate and violence from occurring.

The cameras will be mounted throughout university property, with a focus on the residence halls.

The racial incidents have not been the only safety concerns on campus recently. On Sunday, students living in one residence hall had to evacuate their dorms due to a bomb threat. State police joined campus officers and the Westfield police in a search, but nothing of concern was actually found.

Torrechila said the installation of the security cameras will begin as early as Monday.

