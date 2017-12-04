22News Toys for Tots toy collection starts it’s final week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Agencies that help struggling families have told 22News there are more children in need this year than in the past. The U.S. marines and 22News need your help and generosity to meet that need and support our Toys for Tots toy drive.

All day people from across the Pioneer Valley stopped at 22News to drop off new, unwrapped toys in the 22news lobby. Each donor on a heartfelt mission.

“It’s just the spirit of Christmas giving and the spirit of sharing. and we are so fortunate and blessed the resources that we have, you can’t pass up the opportunity to share that with others,” Barbara Kaucd of Agawam said.

“I’ve always been lucky and my kids have had plenty, and I want to make sure other children do,” Sheila Sullivan of Wilbraham said.

The 22News lobby is filling up, but the need is great. People dropping off their donated toys told 22News how they’re driven by the spirit of the season during the season of giving, helping children less fortunate than their own.

Chicopee grandmother, Eileen Labonte said the Toys For Tots drive has helped her grandchildren understand how rewarding “giving” can be.

“Like most grandparents I wanted them to know the spirit of giving, so I brought them here at an early age,” Labonte told 22News.

After Monday, just seven days remain before December 11, to make a difference in the life of a child who needs your gift this holiday season.