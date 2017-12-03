Why haven’t we seen any snow yet?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In one of the mysteries of winter, here we are on December 3rd, and still no snow. 22News explains why we haven’t seen any snow yet.

Winter officially doesn’t start until December 21st, but meteorological winter started December first, which is December January and February.

When most people hear winter, they think snow. At this point in the season we were already suppose to see snow. Some hill towns saw a dusting but no accumulating snow.

Some residents are okay with not seeing snow just yet. Tom from West Springfield told 22News why he isn’t ready for the snow just yet, “With arthritis winter time is a hard time for me my legs hurt my fingers hurt knuckles hurt but you get through it.”

Average snowfall for December is 11 inches and that increases as we head into the month of January which is 13.6 inches of snow.

Western Massachusetts usually sees snow by now. Lower Pioneer Valley usually sees measurable snow early November. Where Franklin and Berkshire County sees measurable snow late October.

Bennett Walsh from Springfield told 22News he is excited to see some snow, “Yes i enjoy the snow, the sledding, and the things that come with it, its cool that’s what its about living in Massachusetts.”

Temperautures have been too warm for it to snow.

This is the time of the year western Massachusetts gets ready for the upcoming coldest time of the year. By January 15th average high temperatures are supposed to be around 31 degrees.

So what can we expect for winter? NOAA has put out a winter forecast predicting colder than average temperatures in the northern parts of the United States and warmer than average temperatures in the southern parts of the United States, including New England. That does not mean we won’t feel cold snaps or get snow.

And what about a white Christmas?

Our chances for a white Christmas is 50% in the lower Pioneer Valley, 50 to 75% in Franklin County and for most of Berkshires 60 to 75%. Parts of northern Berkshire County have a 75 to 90% chance of a white Christmas.

But we will need that cold air.