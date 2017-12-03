Toys for Tots drive at 22News continues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s up to us to assure that thousands of children in need in Western Massachusetts will have a present to open on Christmas morning.

Give people a reason to help others and they will fill the 22News lobby with toys for tots. All weekend families from Wilbraham to Northampton came calling at the 22News lobby to drop off a gift for a needy child. That’s what toys for tots is all about.

The pleasure of giving and anticipating a child’s smile when they receive that unexpected Christmas present.

Joyce Bergeron from Southwick brought a toys for tot’s gifts for the first time, “We’ve been watching 22News and we’ve been listening to how people are coming in for toys for tots and we just think it’s a great opportunity especially on a holiday to really pay forward and really help the unfortunate.”

It was such a pleasure to greet so many of you turning the experience into an occasion.

But the work is far from complete if we’re to assure a present for every needy child in western Massachusetts the coming week is critical.

We urge you to bring your toys for tots to the 22News lobby as soon as possible. We only have until December 11th. We hope to welcome you to the 22News lobby with your gift.