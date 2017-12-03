CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Would you believe that Charles Dickens suffered from writers’ block dreaming up “A Christmas Carol”? It’s more pleasurable to buy into the delightfully charming fantasy, “The Man Who Invented Christmas.”

Dan Stevens plays Dickens with a passionate comic flare. His cheapskate publisher gave him the idea for his classic story celebrating Christmas. Dickens wracked his brain with a reckless abandon.

Even a legendary author has his off-days trying to connect the dots. Until an apparition appears in the person of the legendary Christopher Plummer, who will conjure up the image of a grumpy loner named Scrooge. Dickens has found his inspiration.

The last thing Christopher Plummer needs is another Oscar to decorate his mantle. But his larger than life performance is just what the Motion Picture Academy relishes rewarding.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” conjures up a lively and touching treat for the season. You’ll find it impossible to resist the rapport between Dickens and his literary creation brought to life…it’s sheer magic.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” is a joyous occasion any time of the year, especially now to help celebrate the season.

From the droll performances to the exquisite production touches, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” sparkles with entertainment, lighting up the screen with 3 stars…. This is one family style film that gives you your monies worth…

Rated PG

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer