State plans 2 firefighter graduation ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts will soon be protected by about 60 new firefighters.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans are scheduled Thursday to present certificates of completion to about 20 graduates of the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus, as well as about 40 men and women graduating from the agency’s Stow campus on Friday.

The guest speaker in Springfield will be Easthampton Chief David Mottor. The graduates represent departments in Agawam, Amherst, Chicopee, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton and Springfield.

The keynote speaker for the Friday ceremony is Truro Chief Timothy Collins.

The graduates represent departments in Arlington, Athol, Auburn, Billerica, Charlton, Concord, Danvers, Duxbury, Falmouth, Gardner, Gloucester, Harwich, Lexington, Nantucket, New Bedford, Newton, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Sharon and Truro.

