Springfield names parade marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SPRIGNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The key players are being chosen for next year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

Nancy Lefebvre was chosen Sunday to lead the sizable Springfield contingent in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade in March.

The longtime parade committee member told 22News, it’s always been her dream to one day be the Springfield parade marshal, “it is a very prestigious honor. I have been a member of this committee which is dedicated and hazard working promoting Irish heritage for over 25 years.”

If the weather’s favorable on parade day in March, it’s not uncommon for as many as 400,000 spectators to line the parade route celebrating Irish heritage.