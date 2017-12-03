Region seen as having sufficient winter power supplies

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — New England’s power grid operator doesn’t foresee any major problems supplying the region with sufficient electricity this coming winter.

ISO-New England says there should be enough resources to meet consumer demand, but there are scenarios that could pose challenges. Those could include higher-than-expected demand, the loss of a large generator in the region or constraints on natural gas pipelines that restrict delivery of fuel to power plants.

ISO says situations such as those might require special operating procedures.

Peak demand for energy in New England last winter was 19,647 megawatts on the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2016.

The highest winter peak demand ever recorded was 22,818 megawatts on Jan. 15, 2004.

Still, that is well below peak demand seen in the summer months.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.