Massachusetts Medical Society new position on assisted suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Medical Society voted to adopt a neutral position on medical aid in dying as an end of life option for the terminally ill and state lawmakers are now considering legislation on this vote.

The legislation would allow people with terminally ill patients, who are likely to die within six months, the ability to request medication from their doctor which would allow them to die a peaceful death. This medication would be self-administered.

The bill also requires proof ensuring that the patient is of sound mind. The organization also says that physicians shouldn’t be required to practice medical aid in dying if it violates their ethical principles.

Physician assisted death is still illegal in Massachusetts.