Man cooks his own breakfast after finding Waffle House employees asleep

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WCMH) – A South Carolina man’s drunken takeover of a Waffle House restaurant is going viral.

Alex Bowen says he was drunk and hungry when he walked into a West Columbia Waffle House Thursday morning. He said he waited 10 minutes at the register without seeing an employee.

“I walked back outside to look for employees,” Bowen told WIS. “No one in sight.”

A short time later, he noticed the employee asleep.

“Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles,” Bowen said. “When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out.”

Bowen posted photos to Facebook detailing his exploits.

A statement from Waffle House said:

Our local Division Manager has spoken to Alex and apologized. For safety reasons, our customers should never have to go behind the counter. Rather they should get a quality experience delivered by friendly associates. We are reviewing this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action. In a related note, obviously Alex has some cooking skills, and we’d like to talk to him about a job since we may have something for him.

Waffle House said the sleeping employee was suspended for a week.