Local photographer’s work on display in Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an afternoon of artistic expression at Tower Square in Springfield Sunday.

The 2nd floor galleries were filled with pictures and people for an photographers reception introducing the work of Springfield photographer Jack Holowitz.

Jack’s pieces were framed and displayed, and were also for sale. For every photo sold, Jack made a generous donation to the Valley Photo Center.

Jack is known for his fine portraits of men, women, children and families, and creative lighting and printing techniques.

Holowitz told 22News, “I don’t know many people who still use film so I am kind of a dinosaur. But I’ve also found that young people are starting to get back into the dark room, which I think is great.”

Fellow photo artist Keith Sikes said, “About 100 people have been to see these prints which are exquisite. They really are. Every one is perfect. That’s Jack.”

If you’d like to see Jack’s photography and talk with him about the inspiration behind it, his exhibit is open until December 22nd.

Browsing the retrospective is free and anyone can come. You can even park for free in the Tower Square garage for two hours for the reception.