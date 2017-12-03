ISO-New England prepared for high electricity demand this winter

(WWLP) – With the weather getting colder, you shouldn’t have to worry about a lack of electricity this coming winter.

ISO-New England says there should be enough resources to meet high demand, but there are scenarios that could pose challenges.

Those could include higher-than-expected demand, the loss of a large generator in the region or constraints on natural gas pipelines that restrict delivery of fuel to power plants.

ISO says situations such as those might require special operating procedures.