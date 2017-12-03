Gubernatorial candidate, Setti Warren, holds town hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candidate for governor, Setti Warren, held a town meeting in Springfield Sunday. The subject, what to do about the Opioid crisis.

Setti Warren is Mayor of the Boston suburb of Newton. He’s a Democrat and he’s running for Governor.

Warren’s town meeting attracted a large crowd, including professionals at the Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

Mayor Warren told 22News he’s increasingly concerned about the worsening opioid crisis in Massachusetts, “I keep hearing stories about family members and people who are suffering from the condition. I’m here to shed a light on this, I’m also here to say the status quo is not enough.

Members of the audience said they share Warren’s concerns about the impact these drugs have of people and families throughout the state.

Khadijah Tuitt, a local nurse told 22News, “I am a nurse at Baystate Medical Center, I’m a psychiatric nurse. Opioid addiction go hand in hand and there’s a huge outcry for support from outside sources.”

Gabriel Quagian, a Holyoke resident added, “The biggest problem right now is getting people here in western Massachusetts into beds. There can be anywhere from 2, 3, 4-day wait.”

Mayor Warren said that he launched his statewide conversation on the Opioid crisis in November. The Springfield town meeting is the second in a series he’s scheduling throughout the state.