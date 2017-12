PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekends leading up to Christmas are filled with commnuity events celebrating the holiday season.

Saturday was no exception. Hundreds gathered at the Three Rivers Common in the town of Palmer.

The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce has been hosting this holiday event for generations. There was a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and the hungry crowd ate 400 donuts provided by Rondeau’s Dairy Bar in Palmer.