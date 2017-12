CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are alerting residents who live near Westover Air Reserve Base that the base will be conducting explosives training on Sunday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said,

•••EXPLOSIVE TRAINING••• From 9:45 until approximately 4pm, there will be training at Westover Base with some potential loud booms. This is normal. Just a heads up for everyone.

Residents should not be alarmed.