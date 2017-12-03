Christmas comes early to children of the Gray House’s Kids’ Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early for nearly two dozen children from Springfield’s North End community.

Santa made an early Christmas drop-off Sunday to the Gray House, a home away from home for many in the North End neighborhood of Springfield.

Santa ditched his sled, for a fire truck. His little helpers, The Iron Horse House Motorcycle Riders, came with Christmas gifts worth $1200.

The Iron Horse House Motorcycle Riders told 22News they hold two fundraisers each year, just for this event, to raise money to buy presents for kids. It’s the 15th year the motorcycle club has been involved. “We get a Christmas list from Gray House and we go out and shop,” said Jeff Callahan. “Then the next week, we wrap and then the first week of every December, we come here for the Christmas party.”

Kids, parents, staff, and riders, all crowded in one room, as Santa and his little helpers called each child up to the front, to receive their gift. The children attend the Gray House’s Kids’ Club after school program, which is where they crafted their wishlist for Santa.

To make sure no one felt left out, their siblings even received a gift. “Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning and have gifts to open and so we’re really proud to be able to help out with that,” said Gray House Executive Director Teresa Spaziani-Liberti.

The Gray House serves low-income families facing hardships. The non-profit provides food, clothing and educational services. And thanks to the Iron Horse House Motorcycle Riders, they provided smiles and memories these kids will never forget.