WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No threat was found after a bomb threat at Westfield State University.

According to the university’s website, resident students living in Scanlon Hall had to evacuate their dorms after a bomb threat around 2:30 Sunday morning.

State Police, Westfield Police, and Westfield State University Police were called to the residence hall and searched the building.

Nothing was found and students were allowed back into their dorms just after 5AM Sunday morning.