96-year-old woman fights back during home invasion

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL) – Wednesday after 10pm someone broke into 96 year old Leona Jackson’s home on David Raines in Shreveport’s MLK community.

“I was in there sitting on the side of my bed last night reading my bible. After a while I heard a lot of stuff like glass falling, so I got up and said let me see what’s going on in the kitchen.”

That’s when the man she describes as being in their 20’s wearing a white headband attacked her.

“Cause he kept his hand over my eyes. Don’t care how we was pushing and shoving and pushing he did not take the hands from over my eyes.”

Jackson decided to fight back.

“No he didn’t think I was going to fight, he just figured, thought cause I was old and don’t know how to fight, but I almost whooped him.”

She says the man demanded money.

“I did knock him down in the door and he got up and got my purse and and got my money out of there.”

Jackson says her bible and her faith saved her.

“I have the Lord on my side and I’ve asked him always when I’m here let my angels guide me and that’s what happened with me last night.

Jackson told me she just has some minor aches and pain following the attack, but over all she’s doing ok and she was going to get checked out by her doctor.