14th Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2017 Hot Chocolate Run is sold out with nearly 6-thousand people expected to participate this year. They will run through downtown Northampton promoting freedom from domestic violence in Hampshire County.

Since 2004, this annual event has raised money for Safe Passage and organization that provides resources for all survivors of domestic violence. The event is made up of a 5k road race, 5k fun run and 3k walk.

Thousands are preparing for the other races. At the end of each race, participants will also be rewarded with a mug of homemade hot chocolate at the finishing line.

Last year, the event raised almost 600-thousand dollars. This years event is expecting to generate even more.

#HotChocolateRun going on in #NorthamptonMa this morning. Watch for detours and be cautious of runners/walkers. Good luck to the contestants! — Northampton Police (@NorthamptonPD) December 3, 2017