Woman accused of stealing speech receives death threats

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–The woman at the center of a melee at UConn over a conservative journalist’s speech is receiving death threats, according to officials.

Catherine Gregory is accused of snatching a speech that was being delivered by controversial commentator Lucian Wintrich at UConn on Tuesday night. Wintrich was then arrested after he allegedly assaulted Gregory in an attempt to get the speech back.

Gregory is an employee at Quinebaug Valley Community College. The college has confirmed that she has received a death threat.

A spokesperson for the college says security has been increased on campus, and that students are safe.

