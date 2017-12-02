CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I knew it was only a matter of time before Frances McDormand got the role of a lifetime that could become her ticket to an Oscar.

McDormand is a fireball of dramatic intensity, calling attention to the murder of her teenage daughter by putting up “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Fortunately, embattled Sheriff Woody Harrelson has a strong enough screen presence to stand up to McDormand’s ferocious performance. Their dramatic fireworks enhance this complex murder mystery social commentary into a full-fledged Oscar contender for best movie of the year.

The picture accelerates on the strength of these powerful personalities. This just might be the year the constantly overlooked Sam Rockwell gets his long deserved, best supporting actor Oscar nomination as the redneck deputy with subdued threads of decency.

But it’s Frances McDormand’s movie all the way. Her cries for justice grow more intense with every scene. Underlying her pain are feelings of guilt that just won’t go away, increasing her anger.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” conveys a clear message to serious moviegoers, and you won’t want to miss Frances McDormand giving the performance of her life. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is my kind of movie, deserving 4 stars…It’s got everything…

Rated R

2 Hours

Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish