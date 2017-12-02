Third annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Law enforcement officers from the Chicopee Police Department and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Torch Run Program raised money for the third annual “Cop on Top” event

During the fundraiser, officers literally stand on top of roofs to encourage the community to give back and support the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

This year the officers raised awareness from the roof of the Walmart in Chicopee.

“For the last three years we’ve joined in on this, it’s been a huge success,” said Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk.

“Each year it’s been about $7,000 that we’ve raised and our officers have a great time.”

At the end of this event.. these local law enforcement officers will have stood on this roof for a total of 12 hours..

and this year they’ve set an ever bigger goal.

That goal is to raise more than $8,000, and add to the $18,000 they’ve collected during this event in the past.

With the season of giving just beginning, these officers are hopeful this event brings out the generosity in people.

It did for Hector Bermuedez.

“I think they’re doing a good thing for the people, and I feel comfortable to make my own donation and I want to bring all the people to do that,” said Bermuedez.

Donors were also given the chance to bid on raffle prizes

All donations collected will help year-round programming for all local Special Olympic Athletes.