The third annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser to kick off Saturday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement are giving members of the community the opportunity to give back and support this cause.

The Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Torch Run Program for Special Olympics are hosting this event. For 12 hours, these officers will stand on the roof of Walmart with a goal of raising more than 8-thousand dollars for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Over the last three years, each fundraiser has been able to generate nearly 6-thousand dollars. All funds raised today will help provide year round programming for all local Special Olympic Athletes.