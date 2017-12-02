Springfield Police form stronger bond with residents at Christmas party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Forest Park community came together Saturday for a Christmas party hosted by the neighborhood’s C3 Police unit.

Hundreds attended the festive gathering at the Holy Name Social Center. The C3 Police officers create a stronger bond between the neighborhoods and the men and women in blue.

One neighborhood resident told 22News, this Christmas party should become an annual event. “I feel that it’s really amazing, I love all the different cultures that are all here, all the different trees, the kids are getting along great,” Donna Durocher told 22News. “It’s just a fantastic opportunity for the community to be together and celebrate the holidays.”

C3 Police events like this Christmas party were designed specifically to break down any existing barriers that keep residents at arms length from men and women who wear a badge.