Providence Ministries holds Holyoke Mall food drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hunger is a serious issue here in western Massachusetts. So much so that frequent food drives are a necessity.

Providence Ministries spearheaded Saturday’s food drive at the Holyoke Mall.

Their neighborhood agencies, Margaret’s Pantry and Kate’s Kitchen provide food for the homeless in Holyoke and for families in need.

Providence Ministries Executive Director Shannon Rudder told 22News, “Being able to go with our friends for the holidays, the people we’re in service with in Holyoke, often don’t have that.”

Shannon Rudder pointed to the 35 percent increase in the number of people who depend on Margaret’s Pantry to put food on their table. She stressed the Holyoke agency needs donations of the most basic of food.