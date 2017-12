NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Northampton shut down Saturday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a holiday stroll.

Organized by the Downtown Northampton Association, the stroll was a popular time to experience main street on foot.

A Northampton Police cruiser was decorated outside of city hall.

There was music, food, face painting, puppets, and a magic show.

so many incredible choral groups singing and raising money for our homeless brothers and sisters #HolidayStroll #NorthamptonMA pic.twitter.com/z4wm6z3qal — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) December 3, 2017

plenty of reindeer (and kid) games compliments of our Parks & Recreation Department #HolidayStroll #NorthamptonMA pic.twitter.com/ah7irNiQaL — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) December 2, 2017

thanks to the men and women of our DPW for bringing the big rigs downtown tonight #HolidayStroll #NorthamptonMA pic.twitter.com/u9KZKTCEJ7 — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) December 3, 2017

campfire for s’mores in the middle of Main Street outside Thornes #HolidayStroll #NorthamptonMA pic.twitter.com/kiwNh0rYAs — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) December 2, 2017