North Korea celebrates successful test of missile that could hit United States

(NBC) – North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang on Friday to celebrate the successful launch of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Video provided by North Korea’s state news agency KCNA showed thousands of people, including soldiers and high-ranking government officials, at a mass rally in Kim Il Sung square.

The officials gave congratulatory speeches, and then there was a firework show.

North Korea said it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, on Wednesday that can hit anywhere in the United States.

It said the new missile reached an altitude of about 2,700 miles, more than ten times the height of the international space station, and flew 590 miles during its 53-minute flight.

The missile landed in waters off the coast of Japan.

