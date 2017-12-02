Nissan unveils “Star Wars” themed cars

(CNN) – Nissan went all-out with its “Star Wars” tie-in at the Los Angeles auto show.

Last year, Nissan produced one “Star Wars” themed vehicle for the event, to tie-in with the release of the movie “Rogue One.”

This year, Nissan made seven vehicles to promote the soon-to-be-released film, “The Last Jedi.” There’s one made to look like an AT-M6, one with a Kylo Ren theme, even one with additions to make it look like an X-Wing.

They aren’t for sale, though. They were created to promote the brand and show how Nissan cars can be customized.

