Native American art on display in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of artist inspiration at Tower Square in Springfield.

A contemporary Native American art exhibit offered enjoyment for visitors looking to learn more about the culture.

Curated by Billy Myers, the exhibit features the works of 7th generation Native American artists of the 21st century.

The artists come from nine nations. It’s the first exhibit of it’s kind in New England. Admission is free.

Billy Myers told 22News, “It’s been very well received, a lot of folks have been coming in, festival of trees helps and we’ve been getting a lot of visitors to the gala, they’ve been learning a lot and asking a lot of good questions.”

Special programming during the exhibit includes a craft and guitar making demonstration as well as Native American cuisine and genealogy.

