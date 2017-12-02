Nanny chases after package thief

SEATTLE (CNN) – Watch as home surveillance catches this woman as she walks up to the front door of this homes, grabs a package and runs to the getaway car that’s slowly driving with the door open.

However, this isn’t your ordinary theft story. Just as the woman tries to get in the car, the driver bolts, causing her to fall. Possibly because of who was running after her.

“It was very intense,” said Kate Anderson. Kate is the nanny who was home at the time, watching over a 1-year-old baby.

She says a package arrive, and 10 minutes later, so did the thief.

“She was dressed nice, she had a dog in her jacket, this is just crazy,” said Anderson.

Crazy didn’t stop Kate. She says she saw the woman pick up the package from the front door and decided to run after her.

“I continued to run and like ‘Hey, you not nice person! I see you, and you’re stealing from me and when was on the ground I kind of kept her there,” said Anderson.

Kate says the woman tried to tell her she wasn’t stealing.

“That’s when she was literally like I was just checking your address, and I was like, ‘No girl, I just you steal something,” said Anderson.

Kate marched the woman back to the house and held her there for 8 minutes until police showed up and arrested her.

“If someone is doing something wrong, I’m not afraid to put them in check,” said Anderson.

The homeowner, Tanya Smith, says she can see why thieves went after her package.

“We’re a house on the corner, it’s a busy street, I understand why they would target out house,” said Tanya Smith.

Smith’s husband happened to install the ring camera just a few weeks ago, but never expected to catch criminals in the act.

As for Kate, who’s last day as Smith’s nanny was Saturday, December 2nd, she may leave with more than one title on her resume.

“Maybe we’ll just have to keep Kate as our bouncer, keeping our packages and belongings safe all the time,” said said Smith.