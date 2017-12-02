Miss Bella Hispana Pageant brings sold out crowd to Mass Mutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11th annual Miss Bella Hispana Pageant was held Saturday night at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield.

Saturday night’s pageant was completely sold out. Hundreds were on hand to honor a new group of sister queens who best represent the community and show leadership in the city.

Over 50 prizes and 13 crowns were given out. The number of contestants has tripled in size since the first pageant in 2006.

Co- Director of Bella Hispana Charlene Valentin told 22News she’s proud of how these girls have become leaders of the community. “I feel it’s super important because they’ve worked hard this whole time and tonight we see it happening on stage and how hard they have worked,” said Valentin.

The event also honored the victims of Hurricane Maria with a moment of silence.