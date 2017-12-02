Longtime 22News friend and colleague Mark Wiernasz honored at automotive auction and trade show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our longtime friend and colleague Mark Wiernasz was posthumously honored Saturday with an award at an automotive auction and trade show.

Some of the people who knew Mark best, gathered with the Wiernasz family to honor Mark’s journalistic contributions to the sport of short track racing. Mark was the public address announcer for years at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam.

Mark was selected Saturday as the New England Short Track Media Person of the year. Saturday’s ceremony at the Mass Mutual Center also awarded Kyle Souza. He’s the first recipient of the Mark Wiernasz race day CT New England short track writer of the year award.

Mark’s son Matthew told 22News about the kind of man his father was. “To have my father being honored is great,” said Matt Wiernasz. “He did a lot. Not only at the race track or at the TV station, but he did a lot for my mom and my brother and I. He was a great father and a great husband. He deserves to be honored.”

Mark passed away in July. Wiernasz was our assignment editor here at 22News. He worked here for nearly 42 years.

Mark the journalist was committed to fairness and ethics, he shaped our on-air brand. Mark the person was intelligent, witty, and a family man.

Mark’s memory will live on through all of us.