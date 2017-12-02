Local artists show off music talents at Hurricane Maria benefit concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A benefit concert was held Saturday night to support victims of Hurricane Maria.

The concert was held at Faith United Church on Sumner Avenue in Springfield. Dozens of artists from the Pioneer Valley showed off their music talents to support the cause.

The Music for Missions concert series originally had seven concerts scheduled, but an eighth concert was added in wake of the disaster that hit Puerto Rico in September.

“I think people are going to have a great evening of listening to wonderful music and giving back to an important cause to our community,” Andrew D’Antonio told 22News.

The concert was free of charge, but money was raised through offerings from those who attended.