I-91 North on-ramp reopening Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced that the I-91 North on-ramp near the South End Bridge will re-open to drivers Saturday morning.

The ramp has been closed since October 20th while crews worked to resurface the roadway. Drivers coming from the south end bridge have been rerouted through downtown Springfield via East Columbus Avenue to Union Street, in order to get onto I-91 Northbound. That detour will finally come to an end.

MassDOT also said that the I-91 reconstruction project is still ahead of schedule.