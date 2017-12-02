How the weather in November impacted local businesses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You might have noticed November was a dry month.

Meteorological winter started Friday which means meteorological fall is over. Meteorological fall was September, October, and November. Looking back at the month of November, it was very dry.

Average rainfall for November is around 3.9 inches and western Massachusetts just got over an inch of rain. As for snow, some hill towns saw a dusting but no accumulating snowfall. Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches.

Some businesses found that the lack of rain and snow has confused their customers. 22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam to find rakes and snow shovels in the same aisle.

Rocky’s told 22News that their customers are torn about the in between season western Massachusetts is in right now.

Assistant Manager Matthew Robidoux, at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News, “They are still looking for leaf bags, people are still racking leaves and things like that but they are getting towards the rock salt and things like that.”

Rocky’s also said that some customers are buying winter items now instead of waiting until the last minute when the winter air and snow arrives.

Winter officially begins December 21st.