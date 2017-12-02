Giving to Toys for Tots putting families in the Christmas spirit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Quite a few generous families spent part of their Saturday dropping off Toys For Tots children’s gifts here at the 22News lobby.

And what a great feeling to contribute to help thousands of Western Massachusetts children whose parents just can’t afford to buy them toys for Christmas.

Mary Ellen Daloon of Chicopee understands that so well. Giving means so much to her. “I look forward to doing it,” said Mary Ellen. “So much with the kids, they pick out something that they want for other kids that might not get them, I love watching them do it.”

There was hardly a moment when families weren’t coming into the 22News lobby with their Toys For Tots. They feel good knowing they’ll make a difference in the life of a child.

Another thing these good people have in common, they’ve been donating to Toys For Tots for many years. “It’s been over ten years,” said Diane Blanchette. “We just enjoy buying things for kids. We know there are kids out there that have nothing so we like to share.”

If you couldn’t make it to the 22News lobby on Saturday, we invite you to come by on Sunday between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There’s not a lot of time left to donate before the Toys For Tots campaign ends the night of December 11th.

When you consider how many thousands of children are in need here in western Massachusetts, Toys For Tots needs everyone’s help to fill the 22News lobby with toys and bikes that will be so appreciated by so many children.