Westfield State and Greenfield Community College announce nursing degree partnership

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University and Greenfield Community College announced a new nursing degree partnership Friday.

The partnership will help registered nurses with associate degrees, get their bachelor degree. Classes will be held online, and at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton.

Greenfield Community College’s LPN program coordinator told 22News this partnership can open new pathways for students.

“Well it’s a tremendous advantage,” said Deborah Palmeri. “Many of the students who come in to this program have a career path they’re choosing towards getting their registered nurse and the pathway now is to obtain their bachelors in nursing.”

They’re now accepting applications for the program, for fall of 2018.

It’s official: #WestfieldState and @Greenfieldtweet sign agreement for RN-to-BSN completion program partnership. Applications are now being accepted for fall 2018 enrollment in the Northampton-based program. Learn more: https://t.co/RRlM8RUHan pic.twitter.com/HzWstegUWY — Westfield State (@WestfieldState) December 1, 2017