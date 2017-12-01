Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A driver for ride-hailing service Uber has been charged with sexually assaulting a passenger and locking the doors when she tried to get out of his vehicle.

Kastriot Naksi, of Boston, was held at his arraignment Thursday pending a Dec. 7 hearing to determine whether he’s a danger to society.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Naksi was driving the 22-year-old woman to Quincy on Wednesday when he touched her thigh, reached between her legs, and told her he loved her and wanted to marry her. He then allegedly locked his doors and continued driving when she asked to get out.

Naksi’s wife says she does not believe the allegations and stands by her husband.

Uber says Naksi passed a background check and his access to the company app has been blocked.