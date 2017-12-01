Tax Reform: “We have the votes”

(NBC News) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to pass the GOP’s controversial tax reform bill.

The announcement came after retiring Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced his intention to vote for the bill.

Critics complain the bill has been rushed through.

“We don’t even know what the bill is! As of now, nobody can tell you what’s in this bill,” says Maine’s Senator Angus King.

The bill would cut individual tax rates, double the standard deduction and expand the child tax credit, but end deductions for state and local taxes and medical expenses.

