Tax bill hits snag

(NBC News) – Senate republicans are scrambling this morning to get the votes to pass their tax cut bill. The vote could have come last night, but was delayed over some concerns.

Republican Senators hit a stalemate and lost some support for their tax bill.

At issue, one trillion dollars added to the national deficit.

Still the senate majority leader says it’s a good bill. “It’s our opportunity to overhaul our complex tax code and shift the economy into high gear,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

The White House focused hoping their first major legislative victory. “We want to simplify process, bring companies back home,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

At least one democrat says he’s willing to reach across the aisle with the right changes to the bill. “I’m still gettable. I’m gettable until the final amendment goes. Make this bill a better bill,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Other congressional leaders want to scrap it and start over. “This tax bill is one of the most unfair and disastrous pieces of legislation ever brought forth in the modern history of this county,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont.

“I am very confident that we can get this done this year,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

But the republican timeline for the tax bill to reach the president’s desk keeps moving.

The debate on the tax bill begins again at 11am eastern time.