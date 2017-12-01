Tapestry providing customers with HIV medication

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was National AIDS Day and a local organization is taking new steps to prevent the spread of HIV.

Tapestry is providing their customers with an HIV medication called PrEP.

Prep is a daily medication that when used correctly, is supposed to be 90 percent effective in protecting against HIV.

Cindy Miller of Tapestry told 22News, the medication is now available for high risk individuals, at all six of their clinics.

“We’re really offering this to men who have sex with men, transgender women, discordant couples where a couple of HIV positive and the other one isn’t, and people who are injection drug users.”

World AIDS Day is dedicated to fighting the spread of HIV, and remembering those have died from the disease.