Tapestry providing customers with HIV medication

FILE - In this Dec.1, 2016 file photo, an HIV-positive Filipino lights candles around an AIDS symbol as he participates in an event in observance of World AIDS Day in Quezon city, Philippines. For the first time in the global AIDS epidemic that has spanned four decades and killed 35 million people, more than half of all those infected with HIV are on drugs to treat the virus, the United Nations said in a report released Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, FILE)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was National AIDS Day and a local organization is taking new steps to prevent the spread of HIV.

Tapestry is providing their customers with an HIV medication called PrEP.

Prep is a daily medication that when used correctly, is supposed to be 90 percent effective in protecting against HIV.

Cindy Miller of Tapestry told 22News, the medication is now available for high risk individuals, at all six of their clinics.

“We’re really offering this to men who have sex with men, transgender women, discordant couples where a couple of HIV positive and the other one isn’t, and people who are injection drug users.”

World AIDS Day is dedicated to fighting the spread of HIV, and remembering those have died from the disease.

