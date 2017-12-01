State Street apartment residents left without heat after flood damages boiler

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in an apartment building on State Street say they haven’t had heat for a week.

Residents in the building at 683 State Street said they haven’t had heat since around Thanksgiving, but the building manager said he’s been working closely with code enforcement here at city hall to find a solution.

Anthony Witman, the manager of the building from Witman Property Management, said a flood in the basement damaged the control board to the boiler, and a part has been on order that is needed to fix it.

He said he has been working closely with Springfield Code Enforcement to find a solution. Witman said residents in the 15 or so units in the building have been given space heaters and have been offered hotel rooms, but those space heaters are driving up electric bills in a building where rent is included.

One resident who did not want to go on camera said their apartments is still cold in the evenings.

“It does get pretty cold,” Willie of Springfield told 22News. “We all do sleep in the living room, only because the heat does stay in the living room. If we stay in our rooms it just gets cold in there even with the heaters going it just stays cold.”

Witman said the part is scheduled to arrive Saturday, and the plummer is ready to work day or night to install it. He anticipates heat will be back on Saturday.

Witman said credits can always be worked out with tenants to make up for their increased electric bills.