Springfield Mercedes-Benz dealership celebrates Grand Opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The area’s newest luxury car dealership cut the ribbon on its brand new building a month ago, and Friday Night they made it official.



A few hundred friends and well-wishers were on had to celebrate the Grand Opening of “Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.”

The dealership is located right off the Mass Pike in Chicopee, occupying the property of the former landmark hotel, the “Plantation Inn.”

“The Hotel that was here, and it was an icon in its day,” Peter Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield said. “It certainly felt like it had run its course. We were able to transform a little bit of an eyesore into a little bit more of a Jewelry Box we think.”



Wirth said the dealership has created 30 full time jobs, and he expects to increase that to 40 or 45 in a year.

He said they’ve sold 50 cars since their soft opening two weeks ago.