Springfield man killed in ATV crash in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A 56 year-old man from Springfield died following an ATV accident in Berkshire County late Thursday afternoon.

Katie Gronendyke, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs, told 22News that the crash took place at the Bonny Rigg Campground in Becket at around 4:30 P.M.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he died.

Environmental police are still looking into the cause of the accident, the man’s name has not been released at this time.