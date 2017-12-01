Springfield man facing drug and gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several charges Friday night after police say they found nearly 200 bags of heroin and illegal guns in his possession.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 39-year-old Nathaniel Wilson is facing 10 charges including two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, trafficking in cocaine and distribution of heroin with intent to distribute.

Walsh said Wilson was arrested at a gas station on Orange Street in Springfield. After Wilson was arrested, Walsh said detectives searched his home on Ranney Street where officers found the guns and drugs.

Police found the following items:

196 bags of heroin



Approximately 27 grams of powdered cocaine



19 oxycontin pills



25 capsules of molly



73 Xanax pills



Makarov 9mm handgun



FEG 9 mm handgun



18 live rounds of Ammo

No further details were available.