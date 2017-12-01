Springfield cop accused of making controversial Facebook comment fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer accused of making an insensitive Facebook comment about the deadly Charlottesville attack has been fired.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that Officer Conrad Lariviere had his employment terminated Wednesday.

Lariviere was investigated by the police department following complaints about the Facebook comment he allegedly made.

